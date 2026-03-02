Motorola, a Lenovo Company, announced the addition of new consumer and enterprise solutions to its portfolio today at Mobile World Congress. The company unveiled a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, to bring cutting-edge security to everyday users across the globe. In addition, Motorola introduced a new Moto Secure feature and Moto Analytics, to expand Motorola’s B2B ecosystem with advanced security and deeper operational insights for organizations across industries. These announcements reinforce Motorola’s commitment to delivering intelligent, and highly capable technology with enhanced security for customers worldwide.

GrapheneOS Foundation Partnership

Motorola is introducing a new era of smartphone security through a long‑term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, the leading nonprofit in advanced mobile security and creators of a hardened, operating system based on the Android Open Source Project. Together, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will work to strengthen smartphone security and collaborate on future devices engineered with GrapheneOS compatibility.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Motorola to bring GrapheneOS’s industry‑leading privacy and security‑focused mobile operating system to their next-generation smartphone”, said a spokesperson at GrapheneOS. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of GrapheneOS, and we applaud Motorola for taking this meaningful step towards advancing mobile security.”

By combining GrapheneOS’s pioneering engineering with Motorola’s decades of security expertise, real‑world user insights, and Lenovo’s ThinkShield solutions, the collaboration will advance a new generation of privacy and security technologies. In the coming months, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will continue to collaborate on joint research, software enhancements, and new security capabilities, with more details and solutions to roll out as the partnership evolves.

Moto Analytics

Today, Motorola also introduced Moto Analytics, an enterprise‑grade analytics platform designed to give IT administrators real‑time visibility into device performance across their fleet. Unlike traditional EMM tools that focus primarily on access control, Moto Analytics provides deep operational insights, from app stability to battery health and connectivity performance.

With this data, IT teams can troubleshoot more efficiently, prevent issues before they escalate, and maintain employee productivity. As part of the ThinkShield ecosystem, Moto Analytics integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise environments and scales effortlessly as organizations grow.

Private Image Data

Motorola is also expanding its Moto Secure platform with a new feature, Private Image Data. This tool gives users greater control over the hidden data stored in their photos. When enabled, it automatically removes sensitive metadata from all new camera images on the device, helping protect details like location and device information. This protection runs quietly in the background, preserving the image itself while clearing some of the private data attached to it.

Private Image Data joins a growing set of protections within the Moto Secure app, Motorola’s central hub for essential privacy and security tools powered by ThinkShield. From managing app permissions to securing sensitive files and monitoring device integrity, Moto Secure brings key Android and Motorola safeguards together in one place, making it easier for users to understand and manage their device’s security.



Private Image Data will begin rolling out to motorola signature devices in the coming months, with additional updates and refinements expected over time.

With the introduction of these new solutions, Motorola is expanding its enterprise portfolio with solutions built for today’s most demanding business environments. From advanced security to operational efficiency and intelligent device management, these innovations reflect Motorola’s commitment to empowering organizations with technology that is security-focused, reliable, and ready for the future.



